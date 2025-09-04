Sabrina Carpenter has a befitting message for her haters

Pop starlet Sabrina Carpenter has a befitting reply to all the haters, who find her ‘hideous’, as she shared her idea of glam and being hot.

While the blonde bombshell loves glam and doesn’t mind people associating her with it, Sabrina Carpenter, 26, says it’s not all of her personality, and her undying confidence doesn’t depend on her appearance. “I love glam. I really, really do,” she said.

“My mom was a dancer, so growing up, makeup and dance recitals and dress-up, all of it was very, very normal for me. Even right now, I get really excited to dress up. I love makeup. I mean, we wore a wig for this shoot. I’m not well-versed in them, but it’s fun when I do,” the ‘Espresso’ hitmaker explained.

But when it comes to feeling her best, Carpenter feels ‘hottest’ when she is most herself. “When I have pretty, wavy curly hair and a nice tan, freckles, a dewy cheek situation, and obviously a lip liner. And I love a little set—a little top and bottom,” the songstress revealed.

Although Carpenter feels ‘so good’ being perceived as ‘hot’, she is not scared of growing into ‘not being hot anymore’, because the pop starlet draws her inspiration from her mom, Elizabeth, who has been a ‘natural beauty’.

“I haven’t really grappled with what’s going to happen as I get older, but my mom’s always been a natural beauty and always really encouraged me to just let it happen. She’s like, ‘Let the world weather you.’ The world is definitely weathering me right now,” she added.

In a message to the haters, the Grammy winner said in the end, “It’s usually pretty insufferable men that think I’m hideous. But when I think about beauty, it’s been about when I myself feel beautiful; it has nothing to do with other people.”