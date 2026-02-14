Sabrina Carpenter flaunts in her chic style

Sabrina Carpenter’s fans were delighted to see a new announcement from her as she showed her chic style.

On February 12, Thursday, she took to her Instagram handle to promote her Sweet Tooth fragrance as she donned a stunning mini dress, which immediately captivated her admirers’ attention. She captioned her post, “Shop Sweet Tooth this Valentine’s Day”.

In the cover photo, she wore a pastel pink off-the-shoulder mini dress featuring long sleeves and a tailored fit that perfectly highlighted her slim physique. To make the look stand out, the Manchild hitmaker paired it with black heels and white socks. She completed the ensemble with loose, flowing waves and soft bangs that subtly elevated her appearance. For the campaign, Carpenter was pictured sitting on the floor, holding up one of the Sweet Tooth fragrance bottles.

Shortly after the Grammy-winning artist posted, fans couldn’t resist expressing their excitement over the new product and gushing over their favourite singer. One wrote, “You’re our valentine,” while another remarked, “The best perfume!!” The third added, “I love Sabrina’s fragrances”.

Sabrina Carpenter recently featured in The Muppet Show 2026 special, available on Disney+ since its February 4, 2026, debut, commemorating 50 years of the iconic series.