Sabrina Carpenter explains inspiration behind summer anthem ‘Manchild’

Amid the rumours of her latest single ‘Manchild’, apparently being a diss track to target her ex, pop starlet Sabrina Carpenter has revealed the real inspiration behind the summer anthem.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Taking to her Instagram handle, with the BTS pictures as well as the backstory of ‘Manchild’, young popstar Sabrina Carpenter put all the rumours regarding her latest single to rest.

In the descriptive caption with the five-picture carousel post, Carpenter begin to share, “I wrote Manchild on a random tuesday with amy and jack not too long after finishing short n’ sweet and it ended up being the best random tuesday of my life.”

“Not only was it so fun to write, but this song became to me something I can look back on that will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life,” the ‘Espresso’ hitmaker continued. “It sounds like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll and it feels like a never-ending road trip in the summer!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

“Hence why I wanted to give it to you now – so you can stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long,” she added.

To conclude, Carpenter expressed her gratitude to her fans as well as ‘men, for testing’ her.

Notably, Sabrina Carpenter released the audio version of ‘Manchild’ on June 5, whereas the full music video is scheduled to premiere on Friday evening.

Also Read: Sabrina Carpenter has Miley Cyrus worried for her