Sabrina Carpenter makes SNL hosting debut amid mic glitch

Sabrina Carpenter’s debut as a Saturday Night Live (SNL) presenter has been released, but a technical problem in one of the skits has brought out her staunch followers.

Sabrina Carpenter participated in several sketches, including one with Domingo and another where the blondie gives women a seminar on ‘female bossing.’

The Nobody’s Son singer dances in the skit with two guys who mistakenly send her out of a window while performing a stunt, resulting in a concussion and increasing incoherence, but only one woman notices.

The Short n’ Sweet hitmaker’s microphone looks to have stopped working at some point during the broadcast, although she continued to say her lines, and her mike soon recovered.

However, the 26-year-old Sabrina Carpenter’s fans rushly flocked to social media to mock SNL and demonstrate their support for her.

“Who cut off Sabrina’s mic in the middle of the skit???? They tryna sabotage my girl,” one online user said, whereas another added, “Sabrina’s mic went out. Wish we could’ve heard what she was saying.”

A third internet user added, “Brief mic problem. Can’t recall ever seeing that before,” while a fourth simply said, “Rip the mic omg.”

Sabrina has previously been on SNL as a musical guest and in skits, making her hosting debut this Saturday.

Earlier this month, Sabrina Carpenter was exuding charm and elegance on the streets of New York city!

On Tuesday, October 14, the Please, Please, Please singer stepped out to enjoy a night off with her pals.

For the dinner date, Sabrina Carpenter slipped into a stunning knitted yellow mini dress, putting her toned legs on full display.

The 26-year-old singer, who performed at Austin City Limits Music Festival over the weekend, paired the cozy knit with long yellow socks and nude heels, adding length to her frame.