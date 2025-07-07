How does it feel to have six albums at the age of 25? Sabrina Carpenter tells!

Pop starlet Sabrina Carpenter gets honest as she shares her true feelings on having six studio albums to her credit before the age of 25.

Sabrina Carpenter, 26, who started her career young and had already gained recognition and fame as a teenager when she released her first album at the age of 15, opened up on how it feels to have six albums to her name.

“I used to be upset about that like I used to be upset about having six albums, especially at the age of 25,” she confessed. “Because I knew that if I started later, I creatively would’ve made very different choices.”

“But then, when I look at it now and I see how much those early albums meant to my fans when I was younger and I was the same age as them, dealing with those things at that time, I don’t regret it,” the ‘Espresso’ hitmaker furthered.

“Maybe I don’t like listening to it, but I don’t regret it,” she maintained, adding that the fact now inspires her and feels ‘special and rewarding’.

Notably, Carpenter’s debut studio album ‘Eyes Wide Open’ (2015), followed by ‘Evolution’, ‘Singular: Act I and II’ and ‘Emails I Can’t Send’ before she broke out with ‘Short n’ Sweet’ last year, featuring mega hits ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please Please Please’ among others.

She is all set to drop her next album, titled ‘Man’s Best Friend’, on August 29.

