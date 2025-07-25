Sacha Baron Cohen debuts jaw-dropping body transformation

British actor-comedian Sacha Baron Cohen clarifies that it is his real body and not AI-generated, as he debuts an insane physical transformation in new photos.

In an attempt to get into the character for his new role of Marvel villain Mephisto, Sacha Baron Cohen underwent a jaw-dropping physical transformation, which he confessed has even surprised himself.

Sharing his devilish shred on his Instagram story first, Cohen penned, “Some celebrities use Ozempic, some private chefs, and some personal trainers. I used all three,” hinting that he has multiple factors to credit for his fitness. However, the ‘Borat’ star soon clarified in a following post, “Despite reports, I did not take Ozempic.”

“I got this body the honourable way. Paying a personal trainer [Alfonso Moretti] a lot of money,” he revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Men’s Fitness UK (@mensfitnessuk)

In one of the posts, Cohen, 53, who announced his divorce from Isla Fisher last year, noted, “This is not artificial intelligence. I’m selfish enough to make this a reality. Introducing my new character: a middle-aged man who has swapped beer for protein shakes.”

“In the past, I would’ve thought you needed hour-long sessions, but the short sessions made it so much easier to stay consistent,” Cohen told a fitness magazine, debuting his new toned physique and oiled-up abs on the recently-released cover. “Even with the demands of being on set.”

“My mindset around fitness has definitely evolved. Instead of lying in bed overthinking and staring at my phone, I get up, jump on FaceTime, and train with Alfonso,” he added. “It sets a positive tone for the whole day, and I don’t even have to look up from my phone!”

