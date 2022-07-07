Sachin Tendulkar drops an UNSEEN pic with Ranveer Singh for birthday

As Bollywood’s chameleon, Ranveer Singh turned 37 yesterday, the actor received the sweetest birthday wish from Indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar.

The cricket legend of India took to his social media handle, Wednesday, and penned a birthday wish for the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor with a nostalgic snap. “Happy Birthday, Ranveer! Have a great year ahead,” read the caption on the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

“Found this picture of ours… Any guesses when this was clicked?” the former cricketer further questioned with the throwback picture from their common shoot clicked during the modelling days of Singh. The capture also featured the actor’s father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani.

The shared picture received millions of hearts from the users of the photo and video sharing application, while several also expressed their amusement in the comments section.

“Can’t recognize him in normal clothes,” remarked a social user. “Old is gold,” another wrote, while several netizens simply shared their birthday wishes for the actor on the post.

Ranveer Singh also took to the comments section himself to thank Tendulkar. He noted, “Hahahaa! Wow! What a find! Blast from the past!”

“My major Fanboy moment, at the ad shoot for TVS motorcycles! Incredible! Thank you for posting this, Master! Made my day like no other!” the comment read further. “Love you then, now and forever!”

