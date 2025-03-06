WATCH: Tendulkar turns back time with classical knock in IML T20

Sachin Tendulkar captivated spectators with precise strokes and graceful drives, turning back the time in the ongoing International Masters League 2025 (IML T20).

During a match between the India Masters and the Australia Masters, Sachin Tendulkar evoked flashbacks of his innings against Australia in Sharjah with his exhilarating 33-ball 64, which set the tone for the India Masters’ run chase.

As he courageously faced the Australian attack, Sachin Tendulkar displayed his brilliant straight drives and precise late cuts, achieving his fifty off just 27 deliveries and demonstrating to fans why he remains the lifeblood of Indian cricket.

Halfway through the innings, Sachin Tendulkar led the India Masters to 100/3 thanks to his solo struggle, which enthralled the crowd with his four sixes and seven fours.

He was finally dismissed after by Xavier Doherty and India Masters were bowled out for 174 in pursuit of 270-run target. Xavier Doherty claimed five wickets for 25 runs.

Earlier batting first, the Australia Masters destroyed the Indian bowling to every corner of the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, where the game was contested.

Australia Masters put up a record 269/1 in 20 overs, with Shane Watson smashing 110* with 12 fours and 7 sixes and Ben Dunk making 132* with 12 fours and 10 sixes.