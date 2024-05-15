Sachin Tendulkar’s security guard commits suicide with service gun

In a shocking incident, a State Reserve Police Force jawan (SRPF), who was deputed to the security of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, shot himself with his service gun.

The man identified as Prakash Kapde had reportedly gone on a brief vacation to his ancestral place, Jamner town, Indian media reported.

Kapde, 39, who shot himself in the neck with his service gun is survived by his aged parents, wife and two minor children, a brother and his family members.

Senior Police Inspector of Jamner Police Station Kiran Shinde said that the incident occurred around 1:30 am on Tuesday at the victim’s home and the exact reasons behind the alleged suicide are being probed.

“As per preliminary investigations, he may have taken the extreme step owing to certain personal reasons, but we are waiting for the full details of the probe,” he said

Kapde’s body has been sent for an autopsy and the Jamner Police have filed an accidental death report pending further investigations, including questioning his family members, colleagues and other acquaintances.

The SRPF is likely to conduct its independent inquiry into the incident as the matter involves a jawan assigned to VVIP security, sources said.