Sachin Tendulkar shares heartfelt message after meeting Lionel Messi

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt message on social media following an unforgettable meeting with Argentina’s superstar Lionel Messi at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Messi, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, arrived in Mumbai earlier in the day as part of his GOAT India Tour 2025, with the city’s stop emerging as the centrepiece of his visit.

The atmosphere at Wankhede in the evening was electric, as chants of “Messi, Messi” rang around the stadium when the Argentine great walked out alongside Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul.

The reception reached another level when Tendulkar, Mumbai’s own sporting icon, joined Messi on the field, triggering thunderous applause from the packed stands.

The moment symbolised a rare convergence of greatness, with both legends synonymous with the iconic No.10 jersey and celebrated for redefining excellence in their respective sports.

Tendulkar presented Messi with his India No.10 jersey from the historic 2011 World Cup triumph, a gesture that drew loud cheers from fans.

Must say, today was a 10/10 day Leo Messi 😉 pic.twitter.com/L6AaYY1PdL — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 14, 2025

Soon after the meeting, Tendulkar took to his official X account to share his joy.

Beyond the star-studded exchange, Messi and his teammates also spent time on the pitch with young girls from Maharashtra’s grassroots football initiative, Project Mahadeva.

The budding footballers shared a once-in-a-lifetime experience as they passed the ball around with Messi watching closely and joining in.

The celebrations continued as Messi and his teammates took turns kicking footballs into the crowd, each effort drawing louder roars from the stands.

Project Mahadeva was later officially unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alongside Messi, with the Chief Minister thanking the Argentine star for inspiring the next generation and expressing hope that these young players would one day feature in a FIFA World Cup.

Actor Tiger Shroff, who is associated with the initiative, was also present and met Messi on the field.