Sachin Tendulkar lives his ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ moment with Yuvraj Singh, Anil Kumble

Indian cricket veterans, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh came together to recreate the iconic ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ moment.

The former star players of the Indian cricket team lived their ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ life in Goa, earlier this week, and also treated their fans with a rare glimpse together.

Sharing a picture of the three on the photo and video sharing application, Tendulkar wrote, “Our Dil Chahta Hai moment in Goa!” He further asked his followers who they think is Akash, Sameer and Sid of this trio.

Reacting to the picture, young cricket sensation, Surya Kumar Yadav wrote, “With due respect AKASH SID SAMEER.” TV actor Nithin Jake Joseph commented, “Sameer is for sure Yuvi.”

The official Instagram page of Excel Entertainment of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani wrote in the comments section, “Ya toh dosti gehri hai, ya phir yeh photo 3D hai, (Either this friendship is deep, or this photo is 3D).”

The coming-of-the-age dramedy, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ (2001), is one of the cult Bollywood friendship films starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna as the lead trio, with Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia.

The film was the directorial debut of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and bagged several awards of the season.

