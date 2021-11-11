Sacked Employees Ordinance: SC declares govt’s plea maintainable

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday has accepted the plea challenging its verdict of annulling the Sacked Employees Ordinance Act 2010 for hearing, ARY News reported.

The review petition has been filed by the federal government in the country’s top on humanitarian grounds. The SC after declaring the plea maintainable for hearing has directed not to evacuate any government residence under the use of employees affected with the verdict.

Justice Umar Atta Bandial said that the top court cannot annul its decisions in the first hearing.

Meanwhile, notices have also been served to the sacked employees. The top court has decided to hear the case on daily basis.

Read more: PIA DIRECTS EMPLOYEES TO RETURN RS80MN PAID UNDER ANNULLED 2010 LAW

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam on August 17 declared the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Act, 2010 as unconstitutional after it was enacted for reinstating the employees who were appointed from Nov 1, 1993, till Nov 30, 1996, and were sacked by then government from Nov 1, 1996, till Oct 12, 1999.

The verdict, authored by Justice Mushir Alam on his last day in the office, says that it is the duty of the Supreme Court to safeguard the rights and interests of citizens since the constitutional rights of the employees who have invested decades of their lifetime into the service of the country have been violated outright through the 2010 Act.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!