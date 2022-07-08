Sacrificial animal dies of electrocution in Karachi

KARACHI: A sacrificial animal was electrocuted to death in Lines Area of Karachi after a high-voltage cable fell into water during the latest spell of monsoon rains, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, a camel – brought for sacrifice – was electrocuted to death after high-voltage cable fell into the water. The electrocuted animals died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the residents of the area cordoned off the street. However, the K-Electric (KE) staff has not arrived yet.

A day earlier, videos surfaced that showed a motorcyclist died of electrocution near an electricity pole during the latest spell of monsoon rains in Karachi.

The electrocution incident took place in Karachi’s Dhoraji area today as heavy rainfall lashed different areas of the metropolis.

The sorrowful incident was filmed by citizens who were standing nearby. Rescue officials and an ambulance were also seen standing near the body of the youth.

