Sacrificial animals worth Rs250,000 stolen in Karachi

KARACHI: Sacrificial animals worth around Rs250,000 were stolen in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony ahead of Eidul Adha, reported ARY News.

According to police, six goats and three rams were stolen in wee hours of Monday. Four men arrived at the scene in two cars and whisked away the sacrificial animals, a police official said.

Also Read: NCOC ISSUES EID UL ADHA SOPS

CCTV footage available with ARY News shows the men stealing the rams and goats. The Baloch Colony police have launched an investigation into the matter with efforts being made to trace the thieves.

People have started buying sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Adha that is likely to fall on Wednesday (July 21).

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that there will be no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj 1442 AH on the evening of July 10 i.e. 29th of Ziquad (Saturday).

Also Read: EID AL-ADHA HIDE COLLECTION ONLY BY AUTHORIZED BODIES, SINDH GOVT NOTIFIES

The new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 06:18 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 10-07-2021 (Saturday), weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH on the evening of 10-07-2021 i.e. on 29th of Ziquad, 1442 AH.