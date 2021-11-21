Sadaf Kanwal’s latest pictures go viral

The latest pictures of actor and model Sadaf Kanwal taken during different ceremonies as a part of her nand’s (sister-in-law) wedding went viral.

Sadaf Kanwal, who is the wife of fellow celebrity Shahroz Sabwari, shared the pictures of her taken at her sister-in-law’s mayoon, dholki and baraat events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadaf Sabzwari (@sadafkanwal)

The pictures got thousands of likes and countless comments.

The celebrity, who is the wife of actor Shahroz Sabzwari, is active on the photo and video-sharing social media application Instagram where she regularly posts images of herself with her husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadaf Sabzwari (@sadafkanwal)

They had tied the knot in a simple ceremony last year.

There were speculations for their marriage followed by the rumours that had gone viral regarding the celebrities starting dating back in 2019.

She has often spoken about how she perceives marital relationships.

Sadaf Kanwal believes that it’s a wife’s job to care for her husband’s needs regardless of him caring for her or not. She also claimed that feminism is nothing more than a result of ‘liberals’ taking over.

Read More: Here’s what Feroze Khan said about Shahroz and Sadaf’s wedding

“Women are not oppressed at all, in fact, they are very strong,” she had said. “I believe I am very strong, and I think you must be strong too.”

She went on to that that women are not bechari (helpless) and that talking about the Aurat March in the country is a “different debate.”

She added: “What is our culture? I have a husband, I have married him, I will pick his shoes up, I will iron his clothes… I don’t do that often, but I know where clothes are. I know where his things are, I know what he wants to eat and when… I should know all this because I am his wife.”

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!