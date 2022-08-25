Sadaf Kanwal writes sweet birthday message for Shehroz Sabzwari

Celebrity Sadaf Kanwal wrote a sweet note for her actor husband Shehroz Sabzwari on his birthday on social media application Instagram.

The celebrity uploaded a picture of them on the visual-sharing interactive platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadaf Sabzwari (@sadafkanwal)

“If I had but an hour of love, if that be all that is given me, an hour of love upon this earth, I would give my love to thee. Happy Birthday to the love of my life,” the caption read.

She frequently takes to Instagram to share videos and of the family. The visuals go hit and earn praise from Instagram users.

Sadaf Kanwal and Shehroz Sabzwari tied the knot on May 31, 2020, in an intimate nikah ceremony, following the latter’s separation with ex-wife, actor Syra Yousuf.

They welcomed their first child, baby girl Syeda Zahra Sabzwari, this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehreen Syed (@imehreensyed)

Minutes after the joyous announcement was made by the excited ‘Khala’ (aunt), the showbiz fraternity filled the comments section on the post with congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes for the newborn.

Celebs like Ayeza Khan, Mathira, Shaista Lodhi and Abeer Iftekhar along with thousands of fans shared warm wishes for the child and new parents.

It is pertinent to mention that rumours of the star couple expecting their first child together were confirmed by then-grandfather-to-be, veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari earlier this year.

During his outing at a Ramadan transmission, the ‘Teri Raah Mein’ actor stated: “Sadaf is such a sweet child, and we want all the prayers. She is expecting, and this is a piece of great news for all of us.”

The daughter is first for Sadaf, while the second for Shehroz who is the father to a daughter – Nooreh with his ex-wife.

