Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Sadaqat Ali Abbasi’s bail extended in May 9 case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Tuesday extended the bail plea of former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi in May 9 violence case, ARY News reported.

The ATC approved his bail plea against surety bonds worth Rs 50,000.

Former parliamentarian Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Monday announced parting ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) blaming PTI Chairman Imran Khan for events that happened on May 9.

“I announce leaving the PTI, the office of the PTI’s North Punjab president, and politics,” the former member of the National Assembly (MNA) said during an interview on a private television channel.

Abbasi’s interview comes days after he reached his home after being “missing” for nearly a month.

