Saddened to see devastation caused by floods in Pakistan: Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said he was saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan and condoled with the families of the victims.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity,” he said, hoping for an early restoration of normalcy.

Separately, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of condolence to his Pakistani counterpart, Arif Alvi, over the severe floods hitting the country.

Pakistan floods death toll nears 1100

Tens of millions of people across swathes of Pakistan were battling the worst monsoon floods in a decade, with countless homes washed away, vital farmland destroyed, and the country’s main river threatening to burst its banks.

Officials say 1,061 people have died since June when the seasonal rains began, but the final toll could be higher as hundreds of villages in the mountainous north have been cut off after flood-swollen rivers washed away roads and bridges.

The annual monsoon is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but it can also bring destruction.

