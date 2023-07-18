Sadia Danish elected GB’s first woman deputy speaker

GILGIT: Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Sadia Danish became the first woman deputy speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly when she was elected unopposed on Monday.

She was elected unopposed after no member from the opposition submitted nomination papers for the post. Sadia Danish was nominated as the seventh deputy speaker of GB by the ruling bloc comprising PPP, PML-N, JUI-F and members of PTI’s forward bloc members.

She also remained a member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly from 2009 to 2014 and was also part of the GB cabinet.

Talking to the media after taking the oath, she thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Chief Minister Gulbar Khan and assembly members.

In a fast-changing political scenario in Pakistan, GB has got a new speaker, deputy speaker and chief minister within 39 days.

Last week, PTI forward bloc leader Gul Bar Khan was elected as GB’s new chief minister, days after PTI’s Khalid Khurshid was disqualified in a fake degree case.

On June 8, Nazir Ahmed was elected as the speaker after his predecessor, Amjad Ali Zaidi, was voted out through a no-confidence motion.