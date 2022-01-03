Sadia Ghaffar drops first pictures of daughter ‘Raya’

Pakistani actor Sadia Ghaffar released the very first picture of her only daughter, Raya Khan over the past weekend.

The popular face of Pakistan’s drama industry Sadia Ghaffar, who welcomed her first daughter in July last year, was keeping the baby away from the social media, and has finally shared the introductory picture of daughter ‘Raya Hayat Khan’.

‘Aisi Hai Tanhayi’ actor Sadia took to photo and video sharing site on Saturday to wish new year to her millions of followers, she posted a picture of 6-month-old baby Raya and captioned it “Happy new year everyone! Raya Hayat Khan ❤️”.

The picture that sees Raya in blue-beige woolen attire received thousands of hearts from social media users. Many industry pals of Sadia including sisters Sajal and Saboor Aly, Amar Khan, Ghana Ali, Minal Khan, and Sidra Batool among others took to the comment section to drop their love for the adorable kid.

Actor Sadia Ghaffar welcomed her first child Raya with her husband Hassan Hayat Khan in the US in July last year.

Sadia took to Instagram to announce the birth of her daughter, who the couple has named Raya, with a sweet picture. “Raya Hayat Khan 🌸 7/5/21. 7:29 am,” she shared.

Sadia and Hassan tied the knot in March 2020 and announced. In April 2021, Sadia confirmed that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

