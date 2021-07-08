Sadia Ghaffar welcomes first child with husband Hassan Hayat

Actor Sadia Ghaffar welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Hassan Hayat Khan in the US on Monday.

Sadia took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the birth of her daughter, who the couple have named Raya, with a sweet picture. “Raya Hayat Khan 🌸 7/5/21. 7:29 am,” she shared.

The baby’s face was carefully kept off-camera. It’s unclear whether the couple will keep her off social media or share more pictures later.

The news was met with great joy with Sadia’s celeb friends flocking to the comment section to leave prayers and good wishes for the mother and newborn.

Zara Noor Abbas, Ghana Ali, twins Aimal and Minal Khan, Saboor Aly, and Sajal Aly among others left loving comments.

Earlier in June, Sadia shared a lengthy note about experiencing pregnancy. “This phase of my life has taught me many things about how we look at ourselves in our lifetime. It took me a while initially but I embraced the changes my body was going through and I started getting comfortable in my own skin every day,” she said.

“Allah the Almighty has blessed me with this opportunity to make everyone around me happy, make myself happy, make me value my parents, made me realize the right standards I need to set for my life.”

Sadia and Hassan tied the knot in March 2020 and announced. In April 2021, Sadia confirmed that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child.