Sadie Sink finally hints at character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sadie Sink is the name on everyone’s lips in the MCU these days, and it’s all thanks to Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Spider-Man 4). Ever since news broke that the Stranger Things star would join the franchise, speculation has been non-stop about who she could possibly be in Tom Holland’s 2026 blockbuster. And yes, the rumors have been wild.

Filming for Spider-Man 4 is underway, and Sadie Sink has finally addressed some of the chatter. She laughed about how small her on-set presence can feel compared to Tom Holland, joking about being “like a penguin” in comparison, a little awkward, a little charming, and totally relatable. It’s a reminder that behind all the superhero glitz, actors are just humans trying to find their footing.

The internet has been relentless with theories. One persistent rumor pegged Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, but she insists the speculation predates her joining Spider-Man 4. She admitted being caught off guard, like, “Wait, people are actually talking about this?” Clearly, MCU fans have a lot of imagination — and maybe too much free time.

Then there’s the Punisher angle. Some think she might be playing Rachel Cole-Alves, Frank Castle’s ally. Sadie Sink had a cheeky take on it, pointing out how something as simple as hair color can spark entire fan theories. She didn’t confirm anything and honestly, she can’t leave us all on tenterhooks.

Of course, the Gwen Stacy rumors refuse to die, especially with Spider-Man 4 being such a pivotal Phase 6 entry. Sony and Marvel are keeping the lid tight, and even though Sadie Sink has been on set for months, the official word on her character hasn’t dropped.

And let’s not forget, this all ties into the bigger picture: Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets the stage for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Whether Peter Parker swings into those crossovers remains to be seen, but Sink’s role might be a big clue — or maybe just more mystery.

For now, Sadie Sink is content letting the rumors swirl, keeping her secrets close while fans go wild. One thing’s for sure: by the time Spider-Man 4 hits theaters, everyone will want a front-row seat to see what she’s actually up to.