Sadiq Sanjrani assumes charge of acting president as Alvi leaves for Hajj

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday assumed the duties of acting president as President Arif Alvi left for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, a statement from the Senate said.

President Dr Arif Alvi along with his family and staff will perform Hajj.

Sadiq Sanjrani assumed the duties of the office of president in Quetta and the Cabinet Division has also issued a notification in this connection.

Under the Constitution, in the absence of the president from Pakistan — may it be for any reason — the chairman of the upper house of the parliament takes his place as the acting president.

Read More: PIA concludes pre-Hajj operations

According to the Saudi government, Around 1,626,500 pilgrims have arrived through all the Kingdom’s air, land, and sea ports to take part in this year’s Hajj season up to Friday.

The authority said that the number of pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom through airports reached 1,559,053, including 240,137 beneficiaries of the Makkah Route Initiative.

It added that 60,617 pilgrims arrived through land ports, while 6,830 pilgrims arrived through seaports.

