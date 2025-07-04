13 abducted mango orchard workers recovered in Sadiqabad

SADIQABAD: Punjab Police have successfully rescued 13 abducted agricultural workers, including two children, in Sadiqabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police conducted a targeted joint operation with the Crime Control Department (CCD) in the Kacha area of Sadiqabad to recover the workers. Their families expressed immense relief and happiness upon their safe return home.

The workers were kidnapped by a gang of bandits on the night of June 30 from a mango orchard.

Following the abduction, a jurisdiction dispute between the Sonmiani Police Station in Rajanpur and the Bhong Police Station in Rahim Yar Khan delayed the registration of a kidnapping case. The case was eventually registered at the Sonmiani Police Station.

The recovered hostages include Nadeem Ahmed, Rasheed Ahmed, Waseem Ahmed, Saddam Hussain, Gul Hassan, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Hanif, Nadeem, Kashif, Majid Umair, Shahmeer Ahmed and Tanveer Ahmed.

Read More: Cop kidnapped by Katcha dacoits in Sadiqabad recovered

Earlier, Police recovered the cop, who was kidnapped by Katcha dacoits from the Machhka area of Sadiqabad, ARY News reported.

According to the police spokesperson, Constable Ahmad Nawaz has been recovered safely and is in police custody.

The police had launched an operation in the kacha area to rescue Ahmad Nawaz, and his safe recovery was the top priority, said DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal.

He said that the police had strengthened their presence in the area to ensure the constable’s safe recovery. The recovery of Ahmad Nawaz is an achievement for the police, Gondal added.