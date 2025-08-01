Five elite force cops martyred in dacoits attack on Sadiqabad checkpost

SADIQABAD: Five Elite Force police personnel were martyred and two others injured in a late-night attack by dacoits on Shekhani checkpost in Sadiqabad, Punjab, ARY News reported.

The heavily armed bandits launched attack, targeting the checkpost with gunfire and rocket launchers, according to Punjab Police.

During the exchange of fire, one dacoit was killed, as confirmed by District Police Officer (DPO) Irfan Ali Samoun.

The martyred cops were identified as Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Saleem, and Nakheel from Bahawalnagar, and Muhammad Khalil and Ghazanfar Abbas from Rahim Yar Khan.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar took immediate notice of the incident, summoning a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur and issuing strict directives to the DPO Rahim Yar Khan for the swift arrest of the perpetrators.

Dr. Usman Anwar paid tribute to the fallen Elite Force officers, lauding their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. He condemned the dacoits’ cowardly attack, stating that such acts cannot dampen the high morale of the Punjab Police.

The IGP vowed that the police operation against dacoits in the Katcha area would continue with full force and determination to bring the culprits to justice.

Rahim Yar Khan police have launched a pursuit operation, cordoning off the area and intensifying efforts to apprehend the fleeing dacoits.

Earlier, a gang of bandits attacked a police check post, injured a policeman and kidnapped another cop, police official said.

The bandits attacked a police check post at Kandhkot-Shikarpur Road after killing of notorious bandit Shahzore Kamalani-Jatoi in an encounter with police, officials said.

The outlaws abducted a policeman and demanded handing over of the dead body of slain dacoit in exchange of release of the hostage.