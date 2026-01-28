Katcha area joint operation ongoing,139 bandits surrender

SADIQABAD: In a law enforcement operation in katcha area 139 bandits have laid down arms, two outlaws killed, while 90 per cent area has been cleared, a police officer claimed here on Wednesday-the 13th day of the operation.

Punjab and Sindh police departments and other law enforcement agencies have continued the drive in katcha area, a lawless terrain and hotbed of criminal activities.

District Police Officer Sadiqabad, Irfan Sammo, has said that 15 bandits have been injured in drone raids while their underground bunkers have also been destroyed in the law enforcement operation.

“Two bandits have been killed in a recent raid,” police officer said. “Twelve outlaws have also surrendered after Punjab government announced bounty over their heads,” police chief said.

“Overall 139 dacoits have laid down arms in the katcha area,” Irfan Sammo said.

“Around 90 per cent katcha area has been cleared of criminals, while surgical strikes are continuing against bandits, who didn’t surrender and operating in the area,” DPO said.

Several wanted bandits laid down arms during a joint operation of police, rangers and other law enforcement agencies in Ghelpur riverine area in Kashmore-Kandhkot district of Sindh.

Several bandits wanted to Ghotki, Kashmore and Rahim Yar Khan districts surrendered during the operation. The bandits that lay down arms included bandit Akbar Kosh, Jeeal Kosh who were wanted to police in various crimes, SSP Murad Ghanghro said.

Police officer said that the operation has been ongoing against Shar, Kosh and other notorious bandit gangs in Ghelpur riverine area.

Official said that the targeted operations will be continued until total cleansing of the criminal elements.

He said that more than 15 bandits have so far surrendered before the police.