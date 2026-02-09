Pakistan announces Sadqa-e-Fitr and Fidya amounts for Ramadan 2026

Islamabad: Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, on Monday announced the prescribed amounts for Sadqa-e-Fitr and Fidya for Ramadan 2026, with rates determined according to different food categories and prevailing market prices.

In a statement, Dr Naeemi said the minimum Sadqa-e-Fitr amount has been fixed at Rs300 per person.

Those opting to pay based on specific food items may give Rs1,100 for barley, Rs1,600 for dates, Rs3,800 for raisins, and Rs5,400 for dried grapes (munqqa). For individuals choosing to calculate the amount on the basis of government-subsidised flour, the amount has been set at Rs200.

The Fidya for 30 missed fasts has been fixed at Rs9,000 based on wheat, Rs33,000 on barley, Rs48,000 on dates, Rs114,000 on raisins, and Rs16,200 on dried grapes (munqqa).

For those opting to pay Fidya on the basis of government-subsidised flour, the amount stands at Rs6,000.

Dr Naeemi said the amounts were determined in accordance with Shariah principles to facilitate Muslims in fulfilling their religious obligations ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr 2026.

He emphasised that Sadqa-e-Fitr is obligatory for every Muslim, regardless of gender or age, and plays a vital role in supporting the needy before Eid.

“I would advise people to pay according to their financial capacity so that a larger number of underprivileged individuals can benefit,” he said.

The CII chairman also advised people living outside Punjab to calculate Sadqa-e-Fitr and Fidya amounts based on the prices prevailing in their respective provinces.

Dr Naeemi further explained that the expiation (Kaffarah) for deliberately breaking a fast requires either observing 60 consecutive fasts or feeding 60 needy people two meals each.

He also clarified the nisab in terms of weight, stating that for wheat it is half a sa‘a (approximately 2kg as a precaution), while for barley, dates, and dried grapes (munqqa) it is one sa‘a (approximately 4kg as a precaution).

Sadqa-e-Fitr (also known as Fitrana) is an amount of charity – in the form of staple foodstuffs – which all Muslims with the means are required to pay at the end of holy month of Ramazan.

Sadqa-e-Fitr is an act of thankfulness towards Allah Almighty for having enabled us to observe the fasts of Ramazan and also purifies us from any shortcomings during the month. In addition, it is intended to share joy and happiness amongst Muslims, especially the poor and needy, by helping them to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

It is a Sunnah that the Sadqa-e-Fitr is paid before performing the Eid prayer. It can also be paid before the Eid day, but it is not advisable to pay after Eid prayer. However, if a person has failed to pay Fitrana at proper time, then he/she should pay it as soon as possible.

It is incumbent on every Muslim who has enough basic foodstuffs to feed himself and his family for the duration of one day and one night.

A Muslim must pay Sadqa-e-Fitr on behalf of himself, his wife, children and any dependents.