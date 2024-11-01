Saeed Anwar’s message about social media accounts goes viral

Legendary Pakistani cricketer Saeed Anwar has broken his silence on social media accounts linked to his name.

In a video shared by Rashid Latif on his X account, the former opening batter revealed that he does not have accounts on any social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and X.

Saeed Anwar advised fans against following such fake social media accounts and urged them to report them to relevant forums.

“Some people have opened accounts with my name on Facebook, Twitter and other social media that spread fake news. Please do not pay attention to any fake news spreading through such social media accounts,” the former Pakistani cricketer said.

Anwar urged fans to report such accounts so they could be blocked by the relevant platforms.

It is worth mentioning here that Saeed Anwar retired from cricket in August 20023 and has since rarely associated himself with cricket.

His 194-run knock against India was the highest individual score in ODIs for 12 years till Charles Coventry scored an unbeaten 194 in 2009 against Bangladesh.

Throughout his career, Anwar scored 8,824 runs with 20 tons for Pakistan in 247 ODIs while he amassed 4,052 runs in 91 Test innings with 11 hundreds.

The former cricketer is a member of the elusive club of batters who have scored three successive hundreds in ODIs as he scored tons against Sri Lanka, West Indies and Sri Lanka in the 1993 Champions Trophy.

In an interview, his teammate Mushtaq Ahmed revealed the former Pakistani cricketer never played any role in Pakistan cricket as he dedicated his life to preaching.

According to Mushtaq Ahmed, Anwar told him that he did not wish to return to cricket and wanted to continue his lifelong mission of preaching.