Sanjay Sadhwani, others acquitted in case filed by Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: A session court has dismissed the case filed by Sindh Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani against senior journalist Sanjay Sadhwani and others, citing lack of evidence, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Saeed Ghani had accused the journalists of broadcasting false news, but failed to prove the allegations.

The court accepted the acquittal pleas of senior journalist Sanjay Sadhwani, Farhan Malik, and Naveed Siddiqui. Anchorperson Kiran Naz was also named in the case.

Speaking to the court, Sanjay Sadhwani maintained that he still stands by his report. “The news regarding the vehicles used by Saeed Ghani was broadcast after fulfilling all journalistic requirements,” he stated.

Sanjay Sadhwani further added, “We have been facing this case for the past five years, and during all this time, Saeed Ghani failed to present any concrete evidence against us. As journalists, we reported responsibly, and even today, he hasn’t been able to prove the news false.”

Saeed Ghani had filed a case against Sanjay Sadhwani, the private TV channel’s Director News, and the channel owner following the broadcast of the report.

