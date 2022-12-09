Saeed Ghani slams reinstatement of Faisal Vawda as senator

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Saeed Ghani expressed concern over the election commission’s decision to withdraw the notification of Nisar Khuhro ‘s senatorship, ARY News reported on Friday.

While talking to the media, Saeed Ghani said “Faisal Vawda provided false credentials on which he must be disqualified for a lifetime.” He added that this unjust decision with the PPP leader Khuhro can be detrimental to the country.

Yesterday, Faisal Vawda was reinstated as senator following the Supreme Court (SC) verdict in the disqualification case.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) withdrew its notification regarding the vacated seat of Faisal Vawda after his disqualification as the senator of the Sindh seat.

The notification of Vawda’s election as the senator was restored by the election commission. The former PTI leader had been notified as a senator in the Sindh seat on March 10 – 2021.

After the restoration of Vawda’s Senate membership post-SC verdict, the politician will be able to tender his resignation.

Following the development, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro lost his Senate membership. The ECP also withdrew the notification of Khuhro’s election for the Senate seat.

The ECP spokesperson announced that the election will be held for the Senate seat after the resignation of Faisal Vawda.

