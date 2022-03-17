Saeed Ghani warns of ‘strong’ response if Sindh House attacked

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday warned of a ‘strong’ response if Sindh House is attacked by the incumbent government, ARY News reported.

Addressing the media in Islamabad, Saeed Ghani denied allegations of federal ministers about hiding PTI MNAs at Sindh House and also refuted the claims of offering money to the PTI MNAs to support the opposition in the no-confidence motion.

MNAs reached Sindh House to ensure their safety after the Parliament Lodges attack and there is no obligation in the constitution that the lawmakers cannot stay at the Sindh House, he added.

He said three drone cameras were flying over the Sindh House today when the MNAs were having tea in the loan of Sindh House.

Replying to a question, Saeed Ghani said PTI MNAs jointly decided to call media at the Sindh House today to appear on the scenes.

The Sindh minister also claimed that Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry will also support the opposition.

Warning federal government from any action at the Sindh House, Ghani said the opposition will respond ‘strongly’. He said keeping eye on the movement of MNAs is against the constitution and regretted that PM Imran Khan is himself is doing so.

Regarding the upcoming setup, Saeed Ghani said PML-N is the largest party is in the National Assembly and they have the right to nominate the next prime minister of Pakistan.

