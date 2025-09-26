Saeed Ghani likely to lose LG ministry as Sindh cabinet reshuffle looms

KARACHI: Saeed Ghani is likely to lose LG ministry as the Sindh government has decided on a major reshuffle in the provincial cabinet, reassigning several key ministries and portfolios.

According to official sources, the Local Government Department will be taken back from Saeed Ghani and handed over to Nasir Hussain Shah, while Saeed Ghani will now serve as minister for labour and social protection.

Provincial minister for Labour Shahid Thaheem will be removed from his position.

Ismail Rahu will be inducted into the cabinet as provincial minister and assigned the Universities and Boards portfolio.

Jam Khan Shoro has been given the additional charge of the Planning and Development Department. Sham Sundar will be appointed as Special Assistant.

Furthermore, the Food Department will be taken back from Special Assistant Jabbar Khan and given to Provincial Minister Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman.

Jabbar Khan will now serve as Special Assistant for Relief. Meanwhile, Special Assistant Ali Rashid has been assigned the Information Technology portfolio.

Earlier, the Sindh cabinet approved an increase in salaries for government employees across various pay scales for the upcoming budget 2025-26.

According to details, the Sindh cabinet has sanctioned a 12 percent salary increase for employees in grades 1 to 16, while employees in grades 17 to 22 will get a 10 percent raise.

The decision aims to provide financial relief amid rising inflation and forms part of the broader provincial budgetary framework.

As per details, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of finance, will present the budget in the Sindh assembly in Karachi at three in the