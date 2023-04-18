Actress Saeeda Imtiaz passes away

Popular model and actress Saeeda Imtiaz passed away this morning, the admin of her Instagram account announced through a story.

The model-cum-actress who also participated in ARY Digital’s Tamasha was found dead in her room according to the story which had no further details.

Saeeda Imtiaz worked in a number of movies and plays and was one of the contestants of ARY Digital’s Tamasha.

She once appeared in ARY Digital’s Morning show hosted by Nida Yasir and revealed that she was based in New York and was a great fan of Mehreen Jabbar and first approached her for a break in the media industry.

“I was in New York and Mehreen was there too so I approached her and she said that I will get a single shot in a play and I agreed but when I went home, my mother was furious so I didn’t do that play but I am a stubborn and pampered child so I later decided to move to Pakistan and work here,” Saeeda Imtiaz had told the host.

This was Saeeda’s last Instagram story before the tragic news of her demise was posted by the account admin.

Saeeda Imtiaz’s friends and family have so far not spoken up on the matter.

