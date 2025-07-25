web analytics
Moon not sighted, 1st Safar to fall on Sunday, July 27, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony announced on Friday that the crescent moon marking the start of Safar 1447 AH was not sighted anywhere in Pakistan.

This was announced by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad after the meeting of the Committee held in Islamabad on Friday.

According to an official notification, the decision was made following recommendations from the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, which held their monthly moon-sighting meeting in the federal capital.

As a result, the first day of Safar 1447 AH will be observed on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

The announcement follows the traditional Islamic lunar calendar system, which bases the beginning of each month on the physical sighting of the new moon.

 

