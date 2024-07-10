Video of safari goer throwing plastic bag in Hippo’s mouth sparks outrage

In a shocking incident, a video of a safari-goer throwing a plastic bag into a hippo’s mouth has recently gone viral on the internet, causing widespread outrage.

Netizens came forward in support for the wild animal and requested authorities to arrest the individual responsible. The incident took place at a safari park in Bogor, West Java. Reportedly, authorities are looking for the person responsible. Allegedly, the same individual also poked a deer with a carrot during the safari.

In a video that grabbed the attention of many, we see a hippo loitering by the edge of its fence, its mouth wide open in anticipation. An onlooker from a car parked next to the fenced area tried to feed the expectant animal a carrot. Out of the blue, another passenger in the same car unthinkingly tossed a plastic bag into the hippo’s open mouth. Unsurprisingly, the animal started chewing on it.

The management of Safari Park in Bogor, West Java, is tracking down a male visitor who drew outrage on the internet after he was caught on video feeding a hippo plastic waste.

The management has an important lead from the license plate of the vehicle and is demanding that the irresponsible visitor make a public apology.

“We have identified the license plate of the vehicle carrying that person. We urge him to make a public apology to teach a lesson to other visitors about complying with the standard operating procedures at the Indonesian Safari Park,” the park’s spokesman Alexander Zulkarnain said on Saturday.

A safari park visitor threw a plastic bag into the mouth of a Hippopotamus at the Taman Safari in Indonesia pic.twitter.com/PfApqNusgt — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) July 8, 2024

“We have collected information from our guards and security cameras at the park. Guards told us that this particular visitor had been reprimanded several times for opening the window in the tiger area,” he added.

Alexander said animal abuse could lead to legal consequences because all animals at the sanctuary are protected by wildlife law.

He added that the hippo has been examined and is in healthy condition.