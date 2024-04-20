26.9 C
‘Safari Tourist Train’ set to be revised

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railway is set to breathe new life into tourism with the revival of its iconic “Safari Tourist Train,” in collaboration with a private company.

Scheduled to commence operations from Sunday, the inaugural ceremony will be graced by dignitaries including Secretary Railway Board Abdul-Malik and Divisional Superintendent Rawalpindi Noor Uddin at Golra Railway Station at 9:00 AM.

According to sources, passengers and guests will indulge in a delectable breakfast spread before embarking on a journey rich in cultural exploration.

Travelers will be treated to face painting, music, and insights into the historical significance of the Pothohar region en route to Attock Khurd Station via Hassan Abdaal.

Upon arrival, a plethora of activities awaits, from river visits to camel riding, complemented by a sumptuous lunch featuring local delicacies.

The “Safari Tourist Train” promises an enriching experience, boasting three coaches and a parlor car. With fares ranging from Rs 2000 for economy class to Rs 4500 for a deluxe package inclusive of meals, this initiative aims to promote tourism while celebrating the vibrant heritage of Pakistan’s heartland.

