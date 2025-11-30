Safe City cameras now stream directly to cellphones

In a revolutionary step for public safety, the Punjab government turned every citizen’s mobile phone into live Safe City cameras.

As per details, every citizen’s mobile phone has now effectively become a Safe City camera.

Under the Safe Punjab Vision, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has taken a significant step to enhance public safety.

The revolutionary initiative aims to immediately share video evidence of critical incidents with the Safe City Control Room, reducing response time and ensuring faster assistance. As part of this effort, the PSCA’s Public Safety App has introduced a new “Connect to PSCA” feature, allowing citizens to link their mobile cameras directly with the Safe City Control Room.

Through this feature, citizens can provide live video feeds of any significant or emergency situation directly to the Safe City team, enabling real-time assessment of the situation.

According to a PSCA spokesperson, when a citizen calls the emergency helpline 15, the Safe City officer will send a special link to access the live feed. Once the link is opened, the citizen’s mobile camera is directly connected to the control room, allowing authorities to observe the incident as it unfolds and respond immediately.

The spokesperson said that Safe City cameras service is strictly for emergency use.

Citizens are requested to keep their mobile location on to ensure accurate identification of the incident location and to refrain from sharing unnecessary videos, as the feature is designed solely to facilitate emergency response and timely action.