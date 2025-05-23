The way to Sahar Hashmi’s heart is a cup of tea… Literally!

Instagram influencer turned actor Sahar Hashmi reveals that the way to her heart is as simple as a cup of tea, quite literally.

In her recent interview with a digital magazine, rising actor Sahar Hashmi opened up on some of the ‘pookie’ and ‘sigma’ qualities she seeks in her ideal life partner; however, one skill that cannot be compromised upon? He must know how to make a great cup of tea.

“I think the pookie thing would be to feed me food with his hands. Also, he should be able to give me foot massages,” she said. “But most importantly, he must know how to make tea. That’s uncompromisable.”

On a serious note, Hashmi mentioned the ‘sigma’ qualities of her ideal man, sharing that he should be calm enough to handle her over-emotional and reactive side when she loses her mind over something. “At the same time, he must take notice of my distress and take required action on the situation and hold the other person accountable,” she maintained.

The celebrity also offered her two cents on love and relationships, and mentioned that love cannot make up for compatibility issues in a relationship. “You can be madly in love with someone, but compatibility is most important to spend a life together,” she concluded.

