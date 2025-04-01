Sahar Hashmi shares her real-life horror story

LAHORE: Actor Sahar Hashmi recently shared a chilling, real-life horror story about a paranormal encounter she experienced in her own home.

Appearing on a program on a private TV channel, Sahar bravely opened up about her eerie experience with a female ghost.

Hashmi recounted that during her school days, she had a habit of staying up late. One night, she stayed in a haunted basement room in her house, which was infamous for its paranormal activities.

Sahar described the event, recalling that she was lying in the room, and it was almost time for school. The basement door was open, with stairs leading down.

She then saw a tall, bald, mannequin-like woman holding a lantern, descending the stairs and leaning over her. The ghost warned her not to stay up too late at night.

“I saw a mannequin-like lady who was bald, with no distinct features of a woman, but I knew she was a woman. She climbed down the stairs, holding a lantern in her hand. She was very tall—extremely tall. She leaned over me and said, ‘Do not stay awake too late at night,’” the actor said. “Then she went away.”

