Saheefa Jabbar accepts the ‘privilege’ as an actor

Actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak accepts the privilege that artists have in contrast to the crew that works on the sets.

In a new interview with fellow actor Ushna Shah on her chat show, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak addressed the privilege that she has as an actor on the drama set, whereas, the additional crew is deprived of as basic of necessities as two meals a day.

“I will not disagree with the fact that our job is difficult but we are very, very privileged,” she admitted to Shah. “Because we come on the set via a production’s car, and then sit in AC and are provided with meals.”

“But when I look at our spotboys – The one who is pushing our trolley and someone else who is holding the shade to protect us from the heat while we record the scene. They get one meal a day,” she added. “In contrast, we refuse to start the shoot until we don’t get the coffee or a salad of choice.”

“So I believe that we are rather privileged,” she reiterated. “And I have learnt this patience on the drama sets.”

Speaking of the acting front, Saheefa Jabbar has proven her mettle with solid performances in many acclaimed serials including ‘Beti’, ‘Bhool’ and ‘Log Kya Kahenge’.

