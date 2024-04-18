‘Was previously told that he is no more…’: Sahiba Afzal on emotional first meeting with father

Former Lollywood star Sahiba Afzal shared her feelings on the emotional first meeting with her biological father Inaam Rabbani after decades of separation.

In a recent outing on ARY Digital’s show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ with her husband Afzal Khan aka Jan Rambo, Sahiba recounted the poignant moments of her first-ever interaction with her father, Inaam Rabbani, after the family was previously told that he passed away.

Rambo shared that he first got the call from a person named Hassan when he was in Karachi, who asked him to let Sahiba meet her father. “Earlier when I tried to know about his [Sahiba’s father] whereabouts, got to know that he used to live in London but was also told that he is no more,” he revealed.

Rambo continued, “So initially when I explained everything to her and mentioned his request, she refused and asked for some time. It was after a few days when I returned to Lahore and was with Sahiba, that is when they first talked on a phone call.”

He mentioned that it was only after the very first “Hello,” on the call that both father and daughter couldn’t contain their emotions and burst into tears. Later, they saw each other on a video call and continued to cry for minutes.

During another segment, the real-life couple revealed that apart from facial features, Sahiba is quite like her father in other attributes as well. “Both of them prefer to listen and observe the other person in the conversation, rather than speaking. Also, neither she nor her father speak ill about anyone,” Rambo remarked.

Last month, Sahiba Afzal met her real father for the first time in 47 years of her life. She turned to her social media handles and YouTube channel to update her millions of followers across the platforms with little glimpses of the emotional father-daughter reunion.

