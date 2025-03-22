Watch: Sahibzada Farhan breaks Kamran Akmal’s eight-year-old record

Sahibzada Farhan scripted history on Friday, March 21, by recording the highest individual score by a Pakistani batter in T20s.

Farhan broke Kamran Akmal’s eight-year-old record, scoring 162 runs off 72 balls with 14 fours and 11 sixes while playing for Peshawar Region in their National T20 Cup match against Quetta Region at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Farhan’s impressive knock also earned him a spot among the top highest individual scores in T20 history, alongside Zimbabwe’s Hamilton Masakadza and Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai.

However, the overall record remains with Chris Gayle, who scored an unbeaten 175 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Highest individual score in T20s

Chris Gayle – 175* against Pune Warriors (2013) Aaron Finch – 172 against Zimbabwe (2018) Hamilton Masakadza – 162* against Eagles (2016) Hazratullah Zazai – 162* against Ireland (2019) Sahibzada Farhan – 162* against Quetta (2025)

1️⃣6️⃣2️⃣* off 7️⃣2️⃣ balls 🏏

1️⃣1️⃣ sixes & 1️⃣4️⃣ fours 🔥 Peshawar’s @RealSahibzada smashes the joint third-highest individual score in T20 history against Quetta!#QUETTAvPSH | #NationalT20 pic.twitter.com/0mYNsAosa3 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 21, 2025

Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan remained unbeaten on 114 off 59 balls as Peshawar chased down the 182-run target in 18.4 overs with the loss of two wickets.

In his match-winning knock, the Peshawar batter hit nine sixes and nine fours to help his Peshawar defeat Lahore in their National T20 Cup game.

Read more: Former Indian cricketer backs Sahibzada Farhan in Pakistan T20I squad



It is worth noting here that the right-handed batter has represented the Pakistan cricket team in nine T20Is.

He has scored 86 in those games at an average of 9.55.

Sahibzada Farhan also played 60 first-class matches, scoring 4,646 runs, which includes 10 centuries and 27 half-centuries.