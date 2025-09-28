Sahibzada Farhan creates unique record against Bumrah

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan carved a unique record in T20 Internationals on Sunday, becoming the only batter to smash three sixes off India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

He achieved this feat during the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The opening batter had already etched his name in history earlier in the tournament, when he became the first Pakistani to clear the ropes against Bumrah in international cricket during the group-stage clash on September 14.

The right-hander struck him for two towering sixes in that game — one over long-on from a good-length ball and the other over backward square off a short delivery.

In the high-stakes final, Farhan resumed his dominance. After a cautious start, he opened up with a crisp boundary over cover before producing a lofted four over midwicket and then a towering six over mid-off, collecting 12 runs off a single Bumrah over.

It is worth mentioning here that Farhan has now compiled 51 runs off Bumrah in T20Is from 34 balls, decorated with three sixes and six boundaries.

Farhan went back to the hut after scoring a crisp 57 off 38 balls, hitting five boundaries and three maximums.

His brisk performance was also noticed by former pacer Mohammad Amir, who wrote that for the first time he is watching any batter to score that easily against Bumrah, and his name is Sahibzada Farhan.