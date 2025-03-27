WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan falls on 17 as Peshawar struggle in National T20 Cup final

Peshawar’s in-form batter Sahibzada Farhan had a dismal outing for his side in the National T20 Cup final against Lahore Blues on Thursday.

The right-handed batter opened the inning with Waqar Ahmed after they won the toss and elected to bat first at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

However, the decision to bat first backfired for Peshawar as lost their first wicket in just the second over their inning.

Waqar Ahmed was dismissed after scoring nine of six balls, followed by Maaz Sadaqat who made just one run in the National T20 Cup final against Lahore Blues.

With the scoreboard showing 23/2 in 2.5 overs, Israrullah arrived at the crease to join Sahibzada Farhan.

However, he also failed to get going and was dismissed after scoring just two runs.

Peshawar copped a heavy blow in their inning when Sahibzada Farhan fell to Mohammad Rizwan in the seventh over of their inning.

The right-handed batter played a delivery straight to Rizwan, who made no mistake in completing an easy catch.

Sahibzada Farhan departed after scoring 17 off 16 balls, leaving Peshawar struggling at 38/4 in 6.4 overs.

It is worth noting here that the Peshawar batter has been consistently scoring runs for his side in the ongoing tournament.

Before the National T20 Cup final, he amassed 588 runs in just six innings, setting a new benchmark for the most runs in a single edition of the National T20 Cup.

With his 588-run tally, the right-handed batter broken his own record of 492 runs in 12 innings last season.

Starting his tournament with an unbeaten 114 against Lahore Whites, he went on to score 62, 76, 162, 26, and 148* in the six games before the final.