Sahibzada Farhan: Pakistan batter achieves T20 milestone

COLOMBO: Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan reached a significant milestone in his T20 career on Tuesday during a match against the United States, surpassing 1,000 runs, ARY News reported.

Farhan, who played a brilliant knock of 73 runs today, entered the match with 969 runs from 40 previous innings.

He crossed the 1,000-run mark on the final ball of the fifth over, hitting a splendid six off the bowling of Milind Kumar.

By reaching this landmark, he becomes the 10th Pakistani player to score 1,000 T20 runs. He joins an elite list of cricketers that includes Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Ahmed Shehzad, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, and Babar Azam.

Earlier, Sahibazad Farhan’s gutsy knock ably supported by Babar Azam and a late cameo from Shadab Khan took Pakistan to a strong total against USA in the 12th fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Sinhaleese Sports Club on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan piled up 190-9 in their 20 overs.

Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan provided a strong start with a 54-run partnership in 5.1 overs.

However, USA quickly turned the momentum back with back-to-back wickets. Saim was the first to go, scoring 19 from 17 with the help of two sixes. The second one was skipper Salman Ali Agha, losing his wicket on the final ball of the powerplay.

The right-hander only managed one from three balls.

As a result, Pakistan were 56 at the end of the powerplay with Babar Azam and Sahibzada Farhan at the crease.

The pair launched a recovery as USA bowled a few tight overs to restrict the new batter Babar Azam from going big.

Pakistan’s scorecard read 85-2 at the halfway mark of the innings.

After a slowdown, Sahibzada and Babar soon took advantage of Harmeet Singh’s 12th over. The pair accumulated 21 runs from the over to boost the run-rate and took the score from 101 to 122.

Babar Azam finally finds his groove, hitting six and two boundaries in the over to take his runs tally to 32.

However, USA made a comeback in the 15th over as Babar departed after scoring 46 from 32 balls. In the next over, Harmeet nabbed Farhan as USA made a strong comeback.

Sahibzad top-scored with 73 from 41 balls, laced with six fours and five sixes.

Consequently, Pakistan were reduced to 145-4 in 16 overs.

After a brief slowdown, Shadab Khan played a blinder to lift their hopes of reaching the 200-run mark. He made 30 off just 12 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six.

USA bowled well in the final two overs as Pakistan slumped from 177-5 to 190-9 at the end of their innings.

For USA, Shadley van Schalkwyk remained the standout bowler with four wickets to his name.