Sahibzada Farhan reveals which Pakistan player he turns to for advice

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan has revealed the player he turns to for advice whenever he faces challenging times in his cricket career.

The right-handed batter made a comeback in the Pakistan T20 squad after his brilliant batting performances for Islamabad United in this year’s PSL 10.

In a recent chat with fellow Pakistan player Mohammad Haris during PCB’s Eid al-Adha 2025 show, Sahibzada Farhan revealed that he turns to explosive batter Fakhar Zaman whenever he needs advice.

“I always approach Fakhar Zaman for advice. When I met him in the last PSL, he told me to continue playing the way I played in domestic cricket,” he said.

Recalling his interaction with Fakhar Zaman, the Pakistan batter said his confidence improved after his chat with the senior batter.

“He said, ‘You have so much potential.’ This improved my confidence and I scored a century in the next game,” Sahibzada Farhan said.

It is worth noting that Islamabad United picked the opening batter in the supplementary category for the PSL 10.

Read more: What’s fueling Sahibzada Farhan’s dream run in PSL 10?

The move came on the back of his standout performance in the National T20, in which he scored 605 runs in seven matches at an average of 86.42 with three centuries and two fifties.

On the other hand, Fakhar Zaman represented Lahore Qalandars, who were crowned the champions of the PSL 10 after defeating Quetta Gladiators by six wickets in the final at Gaddafi Stadium on May 26.