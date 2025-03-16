Former Indian cricketer backs Sahibzada Farhan in Pakistan T20I squad

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has raised questions over Sahibzada Farhan’s absence from the Pakistan T20I squad after his quickfire ton in the National T20 Cup.

The right-handed batter, who represents Peshawar in the National T20 Cup, looked in an aggressive mode in yesterday’s game against Lahore Whites.

Sahibzada Farhan remained unbeaten on 114 off 59 balls as Peshawar chased down the 182-run target in 18.4 overs with the loss of two wickets.

In his match-winning knock, the Peshawar batter hit nine sixes and nine fours to help his Peshawar defeat Lahore in their National T20 Cup game.

Following his fiery ton, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra raised questions over Pakistan cricket’s decision to leave him out of the T20I squad.

“What a phenomenal knock by Sahibzada Farhan…114* in just 58 balls. 114 out of 182. Shouldn’t he be in the scheme of things for Pakistan’s T20 squad?” he wrote in a post on X.

Read more: WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan smashes 56-ball ton in National T20 Cup

It is worth noting here that the right-handed batter has represented the Pakistan cricket team in nine T20Is.

He has scored 86 in those games at an average of 9.55.

Sahibzada Farhan has also played 60 first-class matches, scoring 4,646 runs, which includes 10 centuries and 27 half-centuries.