WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan smashes 56-ball ton in National T20 Cup

Peshawar’s opening batter Sahibzada Farhan looked in supreme touch as he smashed a fiery ton in their National T20 Cup game against Lahore Whites on Saturday.

Set to chase a 182-run target at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, the right-handed batter opened the inning with Maaz Sadaqat in the third game of the National T20 Cup.

While Sadaqat played cautiously, Sahibzada Farhan looked in an aggressive mode, hitting sixes and fours all around the ground.

The Peshawar batter completed his fifty on just 29 balls, with the scoreboard showing 59/0 in 6.1 overs.

Soon after reaching his fifty, Sahibzada Farhan changed gears and took on the Lahore Whites’ bowlers.

His partnership with Maaz Sadaqat ended on the last ball of the 15th over when the latter was dismissed after scoring 37 off 38 balls.

However, there was no stopping Farhan’s onslaught as he reached his ton on just 56 balls to put Peshawar in a commanding position as they looked to chase the 182-run target.

The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 114 off 59 balls as Peshawar chased down the target in 18.4 overs on the loss of two wickets.

In his fiery ton, Sahibzada Farhan smashed nine sixes and nine fours to help his side defeat Lahore Whites by eight wickets, with eight balls to spare in their National T20 Cup game.

Earlier, Tayyab Tahir scored 66 off 46 balls, with the help of seven fours and a six, to help Lahore finish their inning at 181/3 in their 20 overs.