Sahil Adeem in legal trouble after recent remarks

KARACHI: A case has been filed against a famous Pakistani public speaker, Sahil Adeem, in City Court police station Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, case number 148 has been registered over the complaint of the lawyer.

In the lawsuit, the lawyer stated that the public speaker – Sahil Adeem – uttered bad words about the Sindhi nation.

Adding that Sahil Adeem’s statement hurt the sentiments of the Sindhi nation.

The police after lodging the FIR, initiated the investigation into the case.

