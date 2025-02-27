Sahir Hasan says students order drugs through smartphone apps

KARACHI: Sahir Hasan, the son of renowned actor Sajid Hasan, who is under arrest in connection with Mustafa Amir kidnap and murder case, revealed that students order drugs through smartphone applications, ARY News reported.

Sahir revealed that college and university students order narcotics through mobile apps, which are then delivered to specific locations.

Actor Sajid Hassan’s son denied allegations that they directly supply narcotics to educational institutions, stating that students themselves place orders online. He also claimed that they befriend students at colleges and universities, who then become addicted to narcotics.

He further said that initially, only few students buy narcotics however the circle then expands across universities and colleges.

According to SSP Shoaib Memon, two major groups are involved in the narcotics trade in Karachi, one group smuggles narcotics from California, while the other sells Iranian narcotics. The police have launched a crackdown on these groups, with a focus on the Iranian narcotics group.

The investigation has also revealed that the narcotics trade has been severely disrupted following the arrest of key suspects, including Sahir Hassan. As a result, narcotics are no longer easily available to users.

Sahir Hasan is currently on physical remand for his involvement in Mustafa Amir murder case. Sahir Hasan was taken into custody by police during a crackdown on drugs business following the Mustafa Amir murder case in Karachi.

Sahir Hasan disclosed the names of prominent businessmen, politicians, and other individuals linked to the drugs trade.

The suspect reportedly admitted to transferring drug payments online through his father Sajid’s manager’s bank account. He revealed that he had been doing modeling for five years and addicted to weed for 13 years.

Sahir Hassan ‘confessed’ that he had been selling weed for two years and operated the entire drug business via Snapchat. He sourced narcotics from individuals named Bazil and Yahya and smuggled drugs worth millions through courier companies, the sources quoting police investigation report revealed.

Latest development in Mustafa Amir murder case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi today extended the physical remand of accused Armaghan and Shiraz by five days in the Mustafa Amir murder case.

During the hearing, the anti terrorism court directed authorities to conduct the medical check up of both accused and submit the progress report on next hearing.

Earlier, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior took notice of the case of Mustafa Amir, who was murdered last month in Karachi.

The committee issued a notice to the IG of Sindh, asking him to appear before the committee on Friday, February 28, 2025.

The notice states that the IG Sindh, along with other relevant police officials, should present details regarding the case, including information about Armaghan and the drug trade.

It is worth mentioning here that Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6.

According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.